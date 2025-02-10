A busy end to the January transfer window saw Luke Plange, Jadan Raymond, Tayo Adaramola, Rob Holding, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jack Wells-Morrison all head out on loan – and a number of debuts have since followed.

For Holding, that arrived as an 82nd-minute substitute in Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth in the Championship – with Palace teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi having scored the winner nine minutes prior.

Rak-Sakyi was in the right place at the right time to guide home Rhian Brewster’s ball into the box – the 22-year-old’s fifth goal of the season – before Holding came on to help his team across the line and move up to second in the Championship.

Watch Rak-Sakyi’s winner at 1:35 in the video player below.