Going into the final day of the campaign in League Two, Tayo Adaramola and Bradford City needed to equal or better Walsall’s result to secure the third and final automatic promotion spot in the division.

It looked as though the Bantams were confined to the play-offs, with Walsall winning away at Crewe Alexandra, however a late 96th minute winner from Antoni Sarcevic sent Valley Parade into raptures as they had leapfrogged the Saddlers with what was effectively the last kick of the game against Fleetwood Town.

A sea of fans cladded in claret and amber stormed the pitch when that goal went in, and amongst the chaos was the announcement of Adaramola as Man of the Match - his fourth since arriving at the club in February.

He made 19 out of a possible 24 appearances during his time at the club, registering four assists and eight clean sheets. The scenes at full-time will live long in the memory of Adaramola and Bradford fans alike, with the club returning to League One for the first time in seven years.