Here’s how they fared:
It was another busy weekend across the English Football Pyramid and beyond as the 2025/26 season reaches its decisive stage, with seven Crystal Palace loanees in action during a bright spring weekend.
David Ozoh – Derby County
Ozoh played 70 minutes as Derby County extended their winning streak to six at Pride Park, continuing their strong home form with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.
Early on, Ozoh was heavily involved, stepping into midfield alongside forward Sammy Szmodics in possession as Derby shifted into a 4-1-4-1 shape rather than sitting deeper with Travis.
By half-time, the Rams were well organised and dominant in possession, with Ozoh central to much of their best build-up play as Derby enjoyed 77% of the ball.
He was later withdrawn as part of a double substitution alongside Dion Sanderson, replaced by Oscar Fraulo and Sondre Langås.
Ozoh played a key role in helping Derby protect their slender lead, which they established in the 22nd minute, before his departure.
Derby travel to Norwich City on Tuesday night for Sky Bet Championship action at Carrow Road in the penultimate match of their 2025/26 season.
Danny Imray – West Brom
Imray played the full 90 minutes for the eighth consecutive match as West Bromwich Albion secured a crucial 2-0 win away at Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.
He played an important role as the Baggies extended their unbeaten run to eight games and recorded a third consecutive clean sheet with Imray in the side.
His performances have earned him growing praise from the Hawthorns faithful, with his energetic displays on the right flank showcasing both defensive reliability and attacking threat.
West Brom face Watford on Tuesday, sitting five points outside the relegation zone.
Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday
Adaramola completed his third successive full 90 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday earned a well-deserved point against Charlton at Hillsborough.
He was involved in a key first-half moment, driving forward from the left and beating two challenges before being brought down by Reece Burke, who was booked.
There was debate over whether the foul occurred inside the box, but the referee awarded a free-kick just outside the area.
Manager Henrik Pedersen has also praised Adaramola’s development since joining on loan, highlighting his progress at Hillsborough.
He has made 13 appearances, 12 of them starts, and played a key role in Wednesday’s first clean sheet of 2026 against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
Pedersen has been impressed with the Dublin-born wing-back’s steady improvement since arriving from Selhurst Park.
Adaramola and Wednesday next face Middlesbrough on Wednesday in the Championship
Owen Goodman – Barnsley FC
Goodman produced a heroic performance as ten-man Barnsley rescued a dramatic late point against Bradford City at Oakwell.
On 70 minutes, Nick Powell headed across goal for George Lapslie, who looked certain to score, but Goodman produced a stunning diving save on the line to claw the effort away.
Barnsley face Stevenage in League One on Tuesday. They sit 12th, level on 56 points with Doncaster.
Romain Esse – Coventry City
Esse came on as a late substitute as Coventry City secured promotion to the Premier League after Bobby Thomas’ header ensured they collected the point they needed.
He was introduced as part of a triple change shortly after the hour mark as Coventry searched for a breakthrough.
Esse helped sustain attacking pressure, and Coventry eventually got their reward in the 84th minute when Victor Torp’s free-kick from the right was headed home by Thomas from close range.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City
Rak-Sakyi played 45 minutes as Stoke City were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Wrexham at STōK Cae Ras.
He was introduced at half-time after Aaron Cresswell was forced off through injury in the first half.
This appearance ended a run of three consecutive starts for Rak-Sakyi, with Stoke now sitting 17th on 55 points in the Championship.
Hindolo Mustapha – West Brom
Mustapha was not included in the matchday squad for West Brom’s 2-0 win over Preston North End.
Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
Whitworth remains side lined through injury and unavailable for Exeter City.
Watch Joe Whitworth celebrating with fellow Grecians goalkeeper Jack Bycroft after his late equaliser against Stockport, below!
Aziz Ouedraogo – SV Beveren
Ouedraogo was an unused substitute as SV Beveren defeated RFC Seraing 2-0 in the Belgian Challenger Pro League on Saturday.
The 20-year-old, who joined Palace in the summer of 2024, is in his second loan spell with the Belgian side and continues to gain valuable experience. Beveren have now recorded consecutive clean sheets.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
França was an unused substitute as Vasco da Gama defeated São Paulo 2-1 in Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A on Saturday.
Zack Henry – Hassocks
Henry played the full 90 minutes as Hassocks FC fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sittingbourne FC.
Results elsewhere mean their battle for survival will go to the final day, with only a win enough to give them a chance of staying up.
Marcus Hill – Raynes Park Vale
Hill was unavailable for Raynes Park Vale due to injury.
Jake Grante – AFC Totton
Grante remains sidelined through injury and missed AFC Totton’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Eastbourne Borough in the National League South on Saturday.
He was forced off in the 25th minute of Totton’s Good Friday win over Salisbury and has since missed several matches following his step up to Step Two of the English football pyramid after a successful spell with St Albans City.
Loan Life
Last season, Owen Goodman, Danny Imray, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.
Watch every episode on Palace TV now!