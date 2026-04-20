David Ozoh – Derby County

Ozoh played 70 minutes as Derby County extended their winning streak to six at Pride Park, continuing their strong home form with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Early on, Ozoh was heavily involved, stepping into midfield alongside forward Sammy Szmodics in possession as Derby shifted into a 4-1-4-1 shape rather than sitting deeper with Travis.

By half-time, the Rams were well organised and dominant in possession, with Ozoh central to much of their best build-up play as Derby enjoyed 77% of the ball.

He was later withdrawn as part of a double substitution alongside Dion Sanderson, replaced by Oscar Fraulo and Sondre Langås.

Ozoh played a key role in helping Derby protect their slender lead, which they established in the 22nd minute, before his departure.

Derby travel to Norwich City on Tuesday night for Sky Bet Championship action at Carrow Road in the penultimate match of their 2025/26 season.