Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City

Rak-Sakyi continued his strong run of form by scoring Stoke City’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at the bet365 Stadium.

The winger was involved throughout, helping to create Stoke’s early chances before making his mark just before the hour.

Meeting Million Manhoef’s low cross, Rak-Sakyi slid in to convert from close range and bring the hosts level. He later went close to a winner, curling narrowly wide from inside the box.

It marks three goals in nine Championship starts for the 23-year-old – including two in his last three matches – as he continues to build momentum ahead of Friday’s clash with Wrexham.