Jemiah Umolu – Bromley FC

Umolu opened his Bromley account in the Ravens’ narrow 2–1 FA Cup First Round defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Introduced in the 69th minute after Ben Thompson’s injury, the Palace youngster almost made an instant impact, meeting a precise lofted pass from Pinnock with a powerful header that skimmed just over the bar.

After Rovers went 2–0 up through goals from Cavegn and Joel Cotterill, Umolu halved the deficit in the 83rd minute – a reward for his persistence. A brilliant piece of skill from Pinnock set up Krauhaus, whose looping cross found Umolu, and the forward rose highest to nod home his first goal in Bromley colours.

Next up for the Ravens is a return to League Two action away at Colchester United on Saturday.