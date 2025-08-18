Five of the Eagles' six loanees featured prominently for their clubs last week (with Danny Imray currently injured), with results ranging from dramatic cup wins to entertaining draws.

Find out how our young stars performed below:

Tayo Adaramola – Leyton Orient

Having debuted the weekend prior, Leyton Orient’s Tayo Adaramola got more valuable minutes in the tank, as he started consecutive games for the O’s against Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup and Stockport in League One.

Adaramola started both games as a late own goal saw Wycombe progress in the League Cup, before an entertaining 2-2 draw with Stockport on Saturday.

Next up for Adaramola is an away trip to Plymouth Argyle, who are without a single point in League One having suffered relegation from the Championship last season.

Joe Whitworth – Exeter City

Whitworth featured in both games as Exeter City lost 0-2 to Cheltenham in the League Cup, and 1-2 to Mansfield in League One.

Goals from Cheltenham’s James Wilson and Ryan Broom condemned the Grecians to an early League Cup exit, before defeat at home to Mansfield saw them slip up in the league.

Wycombe away awaits for Whitworth and the team on Tuesday, as Exeter look to return to winning ways.

David Ozoh – Derby County

David Ozoh returned to Pride Park on loan for the 2025/26 season and has continued where he left off, with two strong performances in the last week.

He started and played 63 minutes in the League Cup against West Bromwich Albion, with Derby progressing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Ozoh then played 81 minutes in the 5-3 defeat to Coventry, with the Rams facing Bristol City next in the Championship.