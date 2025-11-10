Matheus França – Vasco da Gama

França has featured in both of Vasco da Gama’s fixtures this past week – against Botafogo (Wednesday, 5th November) and Juventude (Saturday, 8th November).

The Brazilian attacker came on at half-time in the 3–0 defeat to Botafogo, marking his longest appearance since joining on loan. At the weekend, he replaced Nuno Moreira on 58 minutes with the score at 2–1 against Juventude, though Vasco were ultimately beaten 3–1.

Vasco currently occupy 10th in the Brasileirão table on 42 points, having followed a run of three straight wins with three consecutive defeats.

David Ozoh – Derby County

Ozoh has been an important figure for Derby County in recent weeks, anchoring the midfield and helping the Rams put together a run of strong results.

He featured in Derby’s 2–1 win at home to Hull City (Tuesday, 4th November), where he played a pivotal role in a second-half attack, setting up a chance for Callum Elder that was well saved by the 'keeper.

Ozoh then made his seventh consecutive start in Derby’s 2–1 victory over Blackburn Rovers (Saturday, 8th November), which marked the Rams’ fifth straight Championship win. Unfortunately, his afternoon was cut short just ten minutes in when he was forced off with a thigh injury, replaced by Ebou Adams.

Despite the setback, Ozoh’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed. He scored in Derby’s earlier 1–0 win over Norwich and has been praised by head coach John Eustace:

“It’s a thigh injury, but not the same one as last year. David’s been excellent – everyone can see how important he’s been for the team, so to lose him early on was a blow.”

Reflecting his disappointment, Ozoh posted on social media: “Gutted. Great win. 5/5. Enjoy your weekend, Rams.”

Derby sit 10th in the Championship with 23 points, level on points with Charlton, Bristol City, and Ipswich, and Ozoh’s return will be a key boost as they aim to maintain their strong run.