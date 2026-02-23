Joe Whitworth – Exeter City

Whitworth was at the heart of a breathless 3-3 draw between Exeter City and Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One on Saturday.

The 21-year-old produced a number of important interventions in a pulsating contest that saw Jayden Wareham score the fastest-ever away Grecians hat-trick in an astonishing eight-minute second-half burst.

Whitworth was first called into action early on, dealing comfortably with a long-range effort from former Exeter midfielder Archie Collins. He could do little about Peterborough’s opener, as Abraham Odoh found the bottom corner following a scramble on the edge of the box.

With the game swinging from end to end, Whitworth showed sharp handling to gather a skidding free-kick from Morgan and later produced a superb reaction save to tip Peterborough captain Hector Kyprianou’s fierce strike over the bar. He was again alert to claw away a dangerous near-post corner as the hosts piled on pressure.

After Exeter had surged 3-1 ahead early in the second half, the contest turned once more and Whitworth was ultimately left with no chance for Peterborough’s equaliser as the spoils were shared in a six-goal thriller.

Exeter return to St James Park next Saturday to host Bolton Wanderers in League One, as they look to turn entertaining performances into three points.