Owen Goodman has featured in every single one of Colchester United’s five fixtures in December and in their opening game of 2024. A tough run of results have seen the side slip to 22nd in League Two, though Goodman has been a strong figure between the sticks.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has recorded over 70% pass completion in each game and even managed to register two key passes against Crawley Town: one of which proved to be a remarkable assist.

Midfielder Killian Phillips has also been at the forefront of the action for Wycombe Wanderers, starting every game in December. In closely fought games which were often settled by just one goal, Phillips played a key role in the middle of the park.

The Chairboys currently sit in 16th in League One, though they will look to push up the table after getting 2024 off to a winning start against Bristol Rovers.