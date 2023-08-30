After pulling off a Man of the Match performance that unfortunately saw his Colchester side lose 2-1 against Bradford two weeks ago, Owen Goodman managed to keep his first clean sheet of the new campaign in Colchester’s 3-0 win over League Two table toppers Gillingham.

The young shot-stopper made four out of a possible four saves against the Gills, preventing them from scoring for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, Luke Plange and Killian Phillips continued to get match action for their new sides. Plange played 67 minutes of Carlisle’s 1-0 defeat to Port Vale, while also featuring as a substitute in their games against Exeter and Wigan Athletic.

Phillips played 70 minutes of Wycombe’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Sutton United in the EFL Cup and he also featured in the Chairboys’ 2-1 win against Bristol City on the weekend.

Across the border, Malachi Boateng continued his run of perfect starts for Dundee - playing the full 90 once again in their 1-0 win over Hearts. The midfielder has now made three consecutive starts and played the full 90 minutes each time.

In Germany, Scott Banks is starting to return to action, getting minutes off the bench for St Pauli in their recent clash against Magdeberg.