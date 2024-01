Owen Goodman

Starting between the sticks, Owen Goodman had an exceptional Saturday - keeping a clean sheet in Colchester United’s 1-0 win away at Morecambe.

Not only did the 20-year-old shot stopper keep a clean sheet, he also managed to deny Morecambe’s Gerard Garner from the penalty spot. The Shrimps were awarded a penalty almost immediately after the restart in the second-half, but Goodman dived down to his left and kept Garner’s effort out.

