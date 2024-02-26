The 20-year-old goalkeeper has been first choice for Colchester this season and has justified his place between the sticks with yet another penalty save.

Away at the VBS Community Stadium against Sutton United, his Colchester side took the lead early on before being pegged back in the first-half. It looked as though he and the Us were going to come away with a point, though Sutton were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute.

Harry Smith stepped up from 12-yards for Sutton, but Goodman stood his ground before diving down to his right to keep Smith’s penalty out. Much like his penalty save against Morecambe five games earlier, which earned Colchester three points, he managed to secure a critical point for the Essex-based side in their fight against the drop in League Two.

Watch Goodman's penalty save in the video below!