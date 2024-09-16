Goalkeeper Owen Goodman has cemented his place as first-choice goalkeeper for AFC Wimbledon, and managed to keep a third consecutive clean sheet in their 3-0 triumph over fierce rivals MK Dons.

Wimbledon took the lead early on, and managed to dominate the majority of the game, though Goodman was called into action when needed - pulling off two solid stops, including one late on, to keep his clean sheet intact.

The goalkeeper has now kept three clean sheets in his first six games for Johnnie Jackson’s side, who have also won four of their five opening games in the league. They currently sit in fifth place, two points off top spot.