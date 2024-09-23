Both Owen Goodman and Joe Whitworth were in fine form for AFC Wimbledon and Exeter City respectively this weekend.

Goodman kept his fourth clean sheet in a row, building on an iconic third that he achieved last week. The goalkeeper made five saves to keep out all of Bradford City’s shots on target at Valley Parade to ensure a clean sheet and a point on the road for the travelling Dons.

For Exeter City, Whitworth was relatively unchallenged as he notched his third clean sheet of the season when he and his side ran out 2-0 winners against Stevenage Town.