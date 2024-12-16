There was delight for attacking midfielder Killian Phillips who was on the St Mirren scoresheet for the second time since his move north of the border.

Phillips, making his 14th start for the Buddies, slotted home a well-taken goal just ten minutes into what proved to be a lively Scottish Premiership contest away at St Johnstone.

Four more goals followed after the break, with a retaken Roland Idowu penalty deep into injury time eventually deciding the contest, St Mirren and Phillips able to celebrate a thrilling 3-2 win.