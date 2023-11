And although Wycombe would ultimately concede again before half-time, and go on to lose 2-1 to remain in midtable in League One, Phillips’ moment of magic was one to savour.

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said: “He plays with such energy, drive and passion and he has a lot of that in his life.

“His goal was brilliant, very well-taken and it was great to see. We’re happy to have him here and he’ll have a great career.”

Also featuring in League One, fellow Palace loanee Luke Plange played the first 70 minutes of Carlisle United’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic at Brunton Park, twice going close with headers for his side.

And in the Scottish Premiership, Malachi Boateng completed another 90 minutes for Dundee, this time in a 2-1 home defeat by Hibernian. His newly-promoted team nevertheless remain in midtable after an impressive start to the campaign.