Also in FA Cup first-round action, John-Kymani Gordon was handed just his fourth start for Cambridge United and duly helped his team progress with a 2-1 home win over non-league Bracknell Town.

Goalkeeper Owen Goodman and Colchester United, however, exited the competition as League One club Shrewsbury Town came from behind to emerge 3-2 victors over their League Two opposition at New Meadow.

Luke Plange came on in the dying moments for Carlisle United as they sought an equaliser at Leyton Orient, but could not prevent their exit in an eventual 3-1 defeat.

And in the Scottish Premiership, Malachi Boateng came on at half-time for Dundee and helped them to secure a 1-0 win over Livingston which lifts his team into sixth – four points clear of the threat of relegation.