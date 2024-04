In just his second appearance for HJK Helsinki, Luke Plange came off the bench at half-time and managed to get an assist as the side recorded their first win of their new campaign.

After receiving a pass from midfield, Plange deftly turned and flicked it on with a backheel into the path of Boureima Hassane Bandé, who finished by dinking it over the ‘keeper to record the first win of the season for the reigning Finnish champions.

Watch Plange's assist at 6:20 in the video below!