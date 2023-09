Carlisle United’s first game back after the break saw them travel to Lincoln City and striker Luke Plange managed to find the back of the net for the Cumbrians against the club which he was on loan at last season.

He reacted quickest from an Owen Moxon free-kick, attacking the near post and getting a goalbound shot off on his right foot which beat the ‘keeper defenders.

The game ended 1-1, and Plange played 63 minutes in total, you can watch his goal below!