Since making the move across south London to AFC Wimbledon, Kofi Balmer has played every minute possible for the Dons at the heart of their defence.

He came close to securing a third clean sheet in his first five appearances this weekend, though a late Morecambe goal saw his side settle for a point in their bid for promotion.

The defender’s performances did not go unnoticed by fans and players alike, as he picked up the club’s man of match award in the 1-1 draw against Morecambe.

“Kofi is a young centre-half who has done really well. I’m enjoying playing alongside him.” said Wimbledon defender Lee Brown in his post-match interview.

Balmer also featured in midweek action against Accrington Stanley, as did forward John-Kymani Gordon, who was playing out on the left-hand side. Gordon also got more minutes against Morecambe, but is yet to add to his tally for the Dons so far.