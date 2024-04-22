On the continent, Tayo Adaramola has continued to impress for RWD Molenbeek as he helped the side to back-to-back wins for the first time since the third week of the season.

He played the full 90 minutes in a 4-2 win over Kortrijk, threatening down the left as usual, as he and his side moved to within six points of Charleroi in their relegation play-off group.

As it stands, with three games remaining in their four-team group, they will play the winner of the Challenger Pro League promotion play-off.

Elsewhere in Europe, forward Luke Plange recorded a second assist for HJK Helsinki in as many games as they also recorded back-to-back wins.

In snowy conditions, the forward picked up on a pass through the lines, held off a defender and turned to slip in his strike partner Topi Keskinen for a well-taken second goal. HJK are now third in the Finnish top flight after three games played.

Watch Plange’s assist at 4:20 in the video below!