Between the sticks, Owen Goodman had a week to remember. In EFL Cup action on Tuesday, he and his Wimbledon side faced Premier League new boys Ipswich Town and were on the cusp of a major upset before an 87th minute equaliser from the Tractor Boys.

With the score at 2-2, the game went to penalties and heroics from Goodman saw him save not one, but two penalties from Ipswich. Both Omari Hutchinson and Jack Taylor couldn’t get past Goodman in the Wimbledon goal before Isaac Ogundere stepped up to convert the winner from 12-yards.

Goodman then followed this up with his second clean sheet of the campaign on Saturday, keeping Fleetwood Town at bay as the Dons won 1-0.