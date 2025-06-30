Proud and Palace co-chair Emma Franklin-Wright added: “Community is vital to every member of the LGTBQIA+ community. There are a lot of political wars over our identities and social media is becoming increasingly toxic.
“To have a little bit of community, and a corner of WhatsApp where you can just speak to people and say: ‘I’ve got something to get off my chest’, whether that’s to do with harassment, to do with legislation, or to do with Palace’s starting XI…. we’re equally open to all those discussions! That innate sense of community is really vital.
“I find it really strange to think that there was a time when I didn’t know these people, because right now they’re my family. “It was incredible that Oliver Glasner and Laura Kaminski both came along tonight. To have both first-team managers here acknowledging and celebrating our group is really quite special.”
Crystal Palace are proud to support Proud and Palace in their fight towards LGBTQIA+ inclusion in football.
There is still more to be done as we continue to work together to support inclusivity in all areas of the game. Football is for everyone, and all should feel welcome.
We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park. You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669.
To find out more about Proud and Palace, follow them on Instagram @ProudandPalace or visit the group's website here.