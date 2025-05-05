How often have we shared a gloomy pint with friends at half-time after a torrid first 45 minutes only to see the game turned on its head soon after? Does anything send supporters home so happy?

The comeback is something Crystal Palace have made a name for in their ten years back in the Premier League.

But when it comes to comebacks, there can only be one winner – and 11 years on today (5th May), this one is certainly worth looking back on.

Since the Premier League was founded in 1992, over 12,500 matches have taken place.

On only 24 occasions has a side come back from three or more goals down to claim a result – or if you prefer, it happens less than 0.2% of the time.