Guéhi helped England to a clean sheet in their opener on Sunday, and although he was pleased with Palace’s congratulations – “shouts to Palace and the Palace fans!” – there was one message which brought out the most emotion.

It came from Marvels Lane Primary School, who wished their former pupil the best of luck in the tournament – and held up a banner with the phrase ‘be the best you can be’.

“That’s crazy,” Guéhi said. “I don't even have any words for that, to be honest. [It’s my] old primary school [and] I know the head teacher quite well.

“I go there when I can to try and visit the kids and that. That just takes you back. It's emotional.

“[The banner] is just a massive phrase that stayed with me my whole life. Obviously, it rings a massive bell around the school.

“But just testament to every single person here. Just we're trying to do the best that we can do. That's all you can do. That's a great, great moment to see.”