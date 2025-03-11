Midfielder Justin Devenny has earned his second senior call-up to the Northern Ireland squad ahead of their friendlies against Switzerland (Friday, 21st March, 19:45 GMT) and Sweden (Tuesday, 25th March, 18:00 GMT).

He previously made his debut for Michael O’Neills Northern Ireland side back in November as a late substitute against Luxembourg, shortly after his very own debut in Palace colours against Fulham.

Representing the United States once again is Palace duo Chris Richards and Matt Turner. The centre-back has been a stalwart in the defence recently, while Turner has enjoyed a 100% win rate so far in the four games he has played in cup competitions.

The pair will be on home soil in California, as they prepare for the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. They face Panama in the semi-final on Thursday, 20th March (23:00 GMT) and will face either Mexico or Canada in either the final or the third place play-off three days later (TBC).

Keep track of how all of our players get on during the international break below, and on our social media accounts!

All times GMT.

Northern Ireland - Justin Devenny

Friday, 21st March: Northern Ireland v Switzerland (19:45)

Tuesday, 25th March: Sweden v Northern Ireland (18:00)

United States - Chris Richards & Matt Turner