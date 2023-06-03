The first leg of the semi-final was at Swindon on a Sunday afternoon. As you might imagine, the game was a pretty tense affair, and even though we knew we were a better team than them, we never really produced the kind of form we were capable of, and we ended up losing 1–0 after Jeff Hopkins scored an own goal.

Losing was really disappointing and we were more determined than ever to make sure we put things right when we got them back to Selhurst Park, and what happened after the first game gave us even more motivation.

As we walked down the tunnel one of their players shouted at Wrighty. It was nasty and it was racist, everybody heard it and, quite naturally, Ian reacted to it. If it hadn’t been for some of us holding him back, I think he would have ripped the guy’s head off.

Steve Coppell and some of the other players managed to get him back to the dressing room, but Ian was raging and just couldn’t calm down. He still wanted to go across to their changing room and drag the player out, but when he realised that wasn’t going to happen, he picked up a fire extinguisher and threw it at the door. He was steaming and the rest of us were in no mood to calm down either.

What had been said was not only completely out of order, the words had been delivered with real nastiness. It wasn’t something that had been shouted in the heat of the moment, or to wind Wrighty up, it was a nasty racist comment spoken from the heart.

We were all disappointed with the result, but knew we were more than capable of winning the second leg and getting enough goals to go through. We also had the added motivation of what had happened in the tunnel, and without letting the incident get in the way of putting on the performance we needed, all of us knew if the chance came during the match, we would exact a bit of retribution on the player who’d had a go at Ian.