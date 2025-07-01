Proud and Palace will be among the 35,000 participants marching through Central London in solidarity on Saturday, with around 500 groups or organisations taking part.

Ahead of the annual spectacular we spoke to co-chair of Proud and Palace, and Selhurst Park season ticket holder, Mark Gyford.

A teacher from Croydon, Mark first joined the group in 2016, two years after the group initially founded. He talks us through his journey with the official LGBT+ fan group for the pride of South London.

Q: So, Mark how did you first start supporting Crystal Palace?

A: I grew up and went to school in South Norwood. And my mum was a big Palace fan who used to go in the 1970s and 80s. So she dragged me to my first game when I was about 10, I think. We went semi-regularly from then on, and I’ve been a Season Ticket Holder now for around 25 years. And my cousins, uncles, aunties… the wider family all support Palace. I didn’t have much choice when it came to who I was going to support!

This summer has definitely been the highlight of my time supporting Palace! It definitely has made the last 25 years all worthwhile – although to be fair, the last 10, 15 years have been more ups than downs. But it's been a long time coming.

Q: How did you first learn about Proud and Palace?

A: The first thing I learned about Proud and Palace was actually back at the Pride in London festival in 2016. I was there with some friends and my partner. All the other football clubs were walking past and my friend said to me, ‘do you know if Crystal Palace have a group?’ I said, ‘I've no idea.’

Then just as I said that, around the corner came Steph and Emma and all the other people from the group, walking with them and a massive Proud and Palace flag! I followed them on Twitter and sent them a message to see if I could get involved not long after. I've been involved ever since.