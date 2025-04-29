Referee Stuart Attwell will officiate an FA Cup Final for the first time, having previously been fourth official in 2021 (Leicester’s win over Chelsea) and as video assistant referee in 2020 (Arsenal’s win against the Blues) in previous finals.

Hailing from Warwickshire, Attwell was first included in the Select Group of referees ahead of the 2008/09 season. He then became youngest-ever Premier League referee at the age of 25, and has since gone on to officiate over 200 top-flight matches in England.

Attwell has also previously served on the international list of referees and – for three weeks in 2010 – officiated in the Japanese J League, as part of an exchange programme between England and Japan’s respective Football Associations.

He has taken charge of 26 domestic matches so far in 2024/25, issuing 102 yellow cards and two red cards in the process.

Of those 26 matches, 18 were in the Premier League, with three more in the FA Cup – including Palace’s third-round win over Stockport County at Selhurst Park, which was his 18th time refereeing a match involving the Eagles.