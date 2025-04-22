Referee Anthony Taylor will be taking charge of the semi-final. Taylor is a highly respected official, who is one of a small group – in the history of English football – to have refereed the FA Cup final twice.

The Manchester-based whistler took charge of the 2017 and 2020 finals at Wembley, both between Arsenal and Chelsea with the Gunners winning on each occasion.

Taylor has refereed in the Premier League since 2010 and has taken charge of 28 top-flight games so far this season.

In the process, he has shown 84 yellow cards and five red cards. Three of those came at Selhurst Park just over two weeks ago, during Palace's dramatic 2-1 win over Brighton.

Taylor was also part of a six-strong group of English officials at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.