Summary

Tickets are available for this clash and you can buy yours here!

Kick-off is 7:45pm

The Fanzone is open from 5pm to home and away supporters

Home turnstiles open from 6:15pm and away sections open at 5:45pm

Travelling by public transport is highly recommended

Large bags are not permitted

Selhurst Park's food and drink outlets are cashless – bring your card

Report anti-social behaviour by texting 07507 477 669

You must upgrade any junior tickets to adult if an adult intends on using them

Supporters are strongly advised to buy tickets in advance

Read on for more…

Ticket information

Tickets are on general sale and can be bought here. Supporters are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance and are reminded not to buy from touts. Tonight is the perfect occasion to bring the family, with under-12s able to attend for free.

If you’ve lost your ticket and require a re-print, please visit the Box Office window by entrance 9.

Visiting supporter (away fans) ticket collections must be picked up from the Ticket Office window by gate E4 (corner of Holmesdale Road and Park Road) from 5pm. Home fans can collect from the office by gate E9.

The Box Office will be open all day today.

Arrive early to avoid delays and enjoy great entertainment

Turnstiles for all general admission areas of the stadium open at 6:15pm. Premium hospitality guests are welcome from 5pm and away turnstiles open from 5:45pm.

All ticket holders are advised to arrive early at the stadium to accommodate enhanced security checks and are encouraged to have bought tickets in advance.

Ticket holders can access the Wright & Bright, Stephenson and Glaziers bars from 5:45pm.

The Selhurst Park Fanzone is the place to get you in the matchday mood. And with a variety of food and beverages available, it is the ultimate destination to begin your pre-match routine.

The Fanzone is directly outside the Main Stand and caters for 500 fans with a family friendly and fun atmosphere. It opens from 5pm, and is open to Palace and Colchester ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

Our resident DJ Jay Knox will be playing the latest tunes throughout pre-match, club mascots Pete and Alice will be there to meet fans, and, as usual, there will be performances from The Crystals.

Travel

Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

The three nearest train stations to the stadium are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction. Find out full details here.

Travelling from central London?

• London Victoria - Southern trains go directly to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (40 minutes approx total journey time)

• London Bridge – Southern trains will go directly to Selhurst station on Sunday, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

• London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins approx total journey time)

• London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins approx total journey time)

• London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins approx total journey time)

Please check the latest travel news, planned engineering works on local trains, and local roadworks/closures before departing for the match.

Parking

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 6:45pm. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Food & drink

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Get into the stadium early (from 6:15pm) to take advantage of the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 (not available in the away concourses). This offer ends at 6:45pm.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all public concourses.

Ticket holders can access the Wright & Bright, Stephenson and Glaziers bars from 5:45pm.

Club Store & Box Office

The main Club Store and Box Office will be open from 9am until kick-off and then for an hour after full-time.

The Club Store in the Fanzone is open from 5pm until kick-off, and also opens for an hour after the match.

Today's programme costs just £2.50 and contains an exclusive interview with Connor Wickham. Make sure to grab yours from vendors around the stadium or grab a digital copy here for just 99p!

Safety

Small bags are permitted into the stadium but will be searched. Large bags must be left at the Information Point by Entrance 9 (near the Fanzone), but must be collected 30 minutes after full-time.

No pyrotechnics are permitted inside Selhurst Park. Small umbrellas are permitted but larger ones are not.

SEE ALSO: Palace Preview: Eagles aiming to kick-start Carabao Cup v Colchester

To report any anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, fans should text 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669) with as much relevant information as possible.

Need more information?

Click to read our comprehensive Matchday Guide for Palace fans and visiting supporters.

For all customer service enquiries, please get in touch with the team.

Enjoy the Game.