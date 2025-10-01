While this is the Eagles’ first ever group-stage appearance in a major European competition, several of Oliver Glasner’s squad already bring continental experience – across the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Some answers might come easily, but look a little deeper – think about the clubs our players joined from, and you might just unlock a few trickier ones…

We’re challenging you to name which European sides Palace players featured for before joining the club – and in turn the season they did so will be duly revealed. You’ll be given the player's name as a clue. All you need to do is enter the club or clubs they played for in Europe.

You have 10 minutes to complete the quiz – more than enough time!

If the below quiz is not working, please click here to play directly on Sporcle.