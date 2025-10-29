On that occasion, recently-relegated Palace, who were looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Iain Dowie, sprung an almighty shock by toppling Rafa Benitez's Champions League-winning side at Selhurst Park.

With Liverpool's line-up featuring the likes of Sami Hyypia, Steven Gerrard, Harry Kewell, Peter Crouch and Fernando Morientes, it was by no means an understrength Reds XI that day (25th October, 2005).

It wasn't even Palace's first win over Liverpool that calendar year – indeed, almost exactly six months prior, and mere weeks before Rafael Benitez's side went on to raise silverware in Istanbul, Andrew Johnson's first-half poacher's goal had proven enough to settle a Premier League encounter between the two sides.

But this occasion, our last meeting in the League Cup, was a shock... so to get you warmed up for tonight's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Anfield... can you name the Palace matchday squad from our famous win back in October 2005?

You've five minutes to name all the players involved – so test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.