Oliver Glasner’s side will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways in the Premier League – but before the action gets underway, let’s put your memory to the test… Can you name the Palace matchday squad from our 3-2 win at the Emirates in 2018/19?

Cast your mind back to a sunny Sunday in April 2019. The Eagles stunned the Gunners with a thrilling 3-2 victory, a result which marked our eighth away win of the season and pushed us past the 40-point mark.

Two goals came from set-pieces, while Wilfried Zaha’s strike was made all the easier thanks to a defensive blunder from Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal equalised early in the second half through Mesut Özil, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal later gave them hope – but the Eagles held firm to claim all three points.

At the time, Arsenal were clinging to fourth place in a fierce Champions League qualification race – a battle they would ultimately lose, finishing fifth. But for Palace, it was a statement away win and a moment to remember.

Your challenge: Can you name the full Palace matchday squad from that unforgettable afternoon?

You’ll be given positional hints – and 10 minutes to name all the players involved. Sounds simple? With more than 20 names to recall, it’s trickier than you think!

Test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

