For the Eagles, it’s also a shot at extending our incredible run to 18 games unbeaten in all competitions.

But before the action kicks off in South London, we’ve got a challenge to warm up your red and blue footballing brain...

Rewind to that night in May 2014...

Liverpool arrived at Selhurst Park chasing the title, with Steven Gerrard, Daniel Sturridge, and Louis Suarez all in the starting XI — and a 3-0 lead with 11 minutes to go.

But what followed would go down in Premier League history.

A deflected long-range strike from a certain centre-back. Blistering runs from a fan-favourite winger. Two clinical finishes from… sealed a comeback for the ages. A night simply known as: Crystanbul.

Here’s your challenge: Can you name all 11 Eagles who started that unforgettable 3-3 draw?

Here are a few clues to get you going: A club legend in goal, an Aussie penalty-taking machine in midfield, a tricky winger who gave defences nightmares, and a full-back that we bided farewell to just last season.

Test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.