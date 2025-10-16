After a two-week break for the October internationals, your minds should be refreshed and ready to go. That said… we’re not easing you back in gently.

This week’s challenge is to name the players who have featured for both Palace and Bournemouth. You’ll be given the years they played for each club – all you need to do is enter their name.

Don't worry, there are some familiar faces, such as a recent club legend who just left with silverware in hand, two players still on the Palace’s books, and a lethal striker who fired us to Premier League promotion!

Plenty of recent names… but a few blasts from the past too.

You’ve got 10 minutes – more than enough time. Good luck, and let’s see what you’ve got.

Start the quiz now!

If the below quiz is not working, please click here to play directly on Sporcle.