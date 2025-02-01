The Eagles are looking to return to winning ways after last week's reverse against Brentford, and make it four consecutive games unbeaten against the Red Devils for only the second time in the club's history.

One player who could feature for Palace previously had a spell at United, prompting us to have a think about other players to have pulled on the shirts of both clubs.

So for this week's warm-up we're asking you to name eight players who had spells at both Palace and Manchester United since the year 2000.

But be warned, with a shorter list, we're giving you just four minutes to get them all - good luck!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.