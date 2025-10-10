Mateta has previously represented his country, but for the Under-23 Olympic side rather than the full senior team.

Last year he made Palace history by becoming the first-ever player to win an Olympic medal – silver – while playing for the club, scoring seven times in nine games for France's representative side over the course of the summer at the Paris 2024 Games.

And after another excellent year for the Eagles, he has been rewarded with inclusion in the main national squad for a World Cup qualifying double header with Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Speaking ahead of Friday's game against Azerbaijan (19:45 BST), Mateta said he never lost faith an opportunity would come to play for his country at the highest level.

"It's magnificent," he told RMC Sport after joining the squad. "I already knew Clairefontaine [the training base], but coming for the A's [senior team] is indescribable, it's a dream.

"The first selection, you always wait for it because often you are pre-selected, so you have the hope of being called.

"Afterwards, even if you are not called... I am a guy who always remains ambitious. So if it is not today, it is tomorrow, and if it is not tomorrow, it is the day after tomorrow.