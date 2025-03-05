The Frenchman’s blistering form at the start of 2025 continued into February, starting the month with a match-winning brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Further goals against Everton and Aston Villa saw Mateta move up to second in Palace’s all-time Premier League goalscorers list – and the striker even turned creator with a brilliant run and pass to set up Daniel Muñoz for Palace’s second goal at Fulham.

Mateta has now either scored or assisted in seven of Palace’s eight Premier League matches this calendar year – racking up nine goal contributions in the process.

The forward faces competition from Beto, Matheus Cunha, Yankuba Minteh, Mo Salah and Djed Spence for the award.

Fans can vote for Mateta for PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month by clicking here – with voting closing at 12:00 GMT on Friday, 7th March.