The boy from Ipanema

Born in 2004, França grew up in Rio de Janeiro and joined Flamengo’s youth system at just 12-years-old, having impressed for local side Olaria as a child.

“Teu esforço e tua glória, Estão crescendo a cada dia,” goes the club’s official anthem; “Your effort and your glory, Are growing everyday,” to the non-Portuguese speakers among us.

França’s effort was certainly leading to glory, and his performances for Olaria, even as a young boy, drew attention far and wide.

That success continued in Flamengo's youth system, culminating in him captaining the team's Under-17s to a domestic Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil double in 2021.