The programme brings together players from the Under-13s to the Under-16s for live Q&A sessions with former Palace professionals now working across the Academy. The aim is simple: to allow the next generation of Eagles to hear authentic, first-hand experiences from those who have worn the famous red and blue shirt.

Following the success of the first session with Championship play-off winner Stuart O’Keefe, the latest instalment welcomed the one and only Mark Bright, fourth on Palace’s all-time goalscoring list with 113 goals in 286 appearances.

Bright’s journey from non-League football to scoring Palace’s first-ever Premier League goal is the stuff of legend, but his impact extended far beyond his impressive goal tally.

He was part of the squad that secured promotion from the Second Division via the play-offs in 1989, reached the 1990 FA Cup Final, and finished third in the old First Division – a feat equivalent to Champions League qualification today.

The session opened with a montage highlighting the full range of Bright’s Palace goals – thunderous volleys, towering headers, and sharp poacher’s finishes – before he reflected on his career and the lessons that shaped him.