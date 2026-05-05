The match will be refereed by experienced Spanish official Alejandro Hernández Hernández.

A FIFA-listed referee since 2014, Hernández Hernández is one of Spain’s most established officials and currently holds UEFA elite category status. Hailing from Lanzarote, he has officiated more than 450 senior matches, including 234 in La Liga, and has taken charge of 17 international fixtures.

His experience at the highest level includes five El Clásico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona, while he has also been selected for major UEFA and FIFA assignments, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This season alone, he has overseen several high-profile European fixtures, including Liverpool v PSV, Atalanta v Chelsea, Manchester City v Galatasaray, Inter Milan v Bodø/Glimt, and Paris Saint-Germain v Chelsea. His most recent major appointment was PSG’s 5-2 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League knockout stages.