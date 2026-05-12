The match in Leipzig will be refereed by highly-respected Italian official Maurizio Mariani.

The 44-year-old has been an international referee since 2019. He will be taking charge of his first UEFA club competition final, although he was fourth official at the UEFA Europa League final last year in Bilbao, between Tottenham and Manchester United.

This season he has officiated seven UEFA Champions League matches – including the quarter-final return leg between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. He first officiated Italian league football back in 2007, starting at Serie D level. Since then he has enjoyed a steady rise through the referee ranks.

2020 saw Mariani take charge of his first Milan derby and last year he officiated his first Coppa Italia Final.