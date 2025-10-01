Leading the team is 31-year-old Belgian referee Lothar D’Hondt, a rising talent in European officiating.

Hailing from Dikkelvenne, Belgium, D’Hondt made headlines in 2018 when he became the youngest referee to officiate in Belgium’s top flight. His debut came in a First Division A clash between Sint-Truiden and Lokeren, where he showed six yellow cards in a feisty 1-1 draw.

In January 2023, D’Hondt earned his FIFA badge, and just six months later made his European debut in the Conference League, overseeing a goalless qualifier between Faroese B36 Torshavn and Estonian Paide Linnameeskond.

His first full international match followed in September 2025, officiating Canada’s 3-0 win over Romania.