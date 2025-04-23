In all, Palace have walked down Wembley Way 11 times to date, with the 2024/25 FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa set to be our 12th visit to the iconic venue.

Considering the stadium was demolished and rebuilt between 2001 and 2007, Palace have actually made it something of a regular pilgrimage.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit the previous Wembley trips.

1988 - Football League Centenary Tournament

To mark the centenary of the foundation of the Football League in 1888, a series of events were organised.

This included the Football League Centenary Tournament - also given a catchy alias of the Mercantile Credit Football Festival. Initially set up as a six-a-side competition, it was changed to 11 a-side, featuring 16 teams from the top four divisions.

Palace were defeated in the first round, losing out to Sheffield Wednesday after a - slightly inevitable - penalty shootout. You can read more about our first visit here.