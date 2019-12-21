Yesterday, Joel Ward and Max Meyer visited Croydon University Hospital, a hospital which sees just shy of 12,000 people a year attending its Accident & Emergency unit, as well homing 27,000 in-patients a year.

Ward and Meyer popped down for a few hours to spend time with several of the younger patients and helped spread a little festive cheer on the ward.

The Palace duo brought smiles to the kids' faces with lots of Eagles-themed gifts, whilst also dishing out plenty of hugs!

You can click through the above gallery to see just how much meeting Meyer and Ward meant to the children.

Elsewhere, The Princess Royal in Farnborough was visited by Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham.