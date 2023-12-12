Gargantuan, it transpired: for the attacking midfielder, who today (12th December 2023) celebrates his 22nd birthday as one of the Premier League’s most feared offensive threats.

Although injury has limited the No. 7’s gametime so far this season – although it took Olise just 97 minutes of gametime before he scored a sure-fire Goal of the Season contender at Luton – his new four-year contract in the summer means he looks set to terrify Premier League defenders with Palace for years to come.

So to celebrate his 22nd birthday, here are seven (well, more or less!) magical moments from our No. 7…

His arrival

Wednesday 8th July 2021