The winger first scored against Chelsea in midweek, with a well taken finish, before registering two exceptional strikes against Brentford on the weekend.

As a result, he has been named in the EA FC Team of the Week 16, receiving an ‘in-form’ upgrade with boosted stats.

His overall rating has been improved from 78 to 84, owing to a significant increase in his base stats. His new card has a remarkably high 89 dribbling (up from 83) and 88 pace (up from 80).

Olise’s in-form card also boasts a passing stat of 84 (up from 77), shooting of 78 (up from 70) and a physical stat of 63 (up from 56). He also maintains his dribbling style of controlled and access to all four star skill moves.

His card is available in the game right now! So go and see what he’s capable of in your Ultimate Team.