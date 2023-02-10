With his side trailing 1-0 in injury-time against Manchester United at Selhurst Park last month, Olise stepped up to curl in a magnificent free-kick from over 25 yards, the ball clipping the underside of the bar as it sailed past David de Gea into the top corner.
Olise won a mammoth 77.7% of the vote, ahead of Palace Under-18s duo Joe Gibbard (in second with 9.3%) and Rio Cardines (in third with 8.8%), both of whose goals came in a 4-0 win over Fulham.
Having already claimed Premier League Goal of the Month for January, Olise’s goal may yet be on for a treble: the strike is also up for Goal of the Season at the London Football Awards – you can vote for Olise here (voting closes 13:00 GMT on Friday, 10th February 2023).