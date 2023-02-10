Following Olise’s award, Palace first-team coach Kristian Wilson spoke of his enjoyment coaching the No.7, saying: “It’s a real privilege [to coach him], to be quite honest, because Michael has a tendency to stay behind after every training session.

“He generally does five to ten minutes every day if he can – if he’s not in the gym, he’s out here practising, whether that’s one v one situations, whether that’s his set-plays, it can be numerous different things. Michael gets out what he puts in, so all credit to him really.

“Generally speaking, Michael and Ebs [Ebere Eze] work together [on their set-pieces], but he’ll set the wall up accordingly, he’ll look at the position of where the set-play needs to be taken from, and then he’s just working on the execution of the technique.

“Michael already knows what techniques to us, so I don’t need to tell him how to do this and that – generally speaking, they’re the things he works on: refining the technique and it’s repetition. That repetition becomes a skill which he gets to execute on the big stage, and he scores, so all credit to him.

“Whether it’s with the fitness people or the coaches inside, he always wants to do more – it’s never enough for him – so with that kind of mindset, he’s always going to give himself the best chance possible.”

