Vieira revealed he spoke to Olise before the Frenchman signed from Championship side Reading on a five-year deal:

“I spoke to him about which part of his game he has to keep developing and working on,” the manager said. “I explained to him that Palace is the right place for him to step into the Premier League: that we have the tools in our football club to make him a better player.

“We’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time.

“There were some big challenges, and to sign him, I think, is credit to Dougie [Freedman] and his staff.”